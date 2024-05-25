KKR vs SRH Final, IPL 2024: What happens if rain washes out Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad final; Reserve day rules explained

Kolkata Knight Riders is gunning for its third Indian Premier League title as it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

But to the dismay of cricket fans, Chennai witnessed a spell of evening rains on the eve of the final.

What happens if rain disrupts IPL 2024 final?

IPL 2024 Playing Conditions has provided for contingencies in case rain disrupts a playoff game, including the final.

As per the document, “where the start of play is delayed or play is suspended for any reason then extra time of (i) up to sixty minutes shall be available for each IPL regular season match; and (ii) up to one hundred and twenty minutes for any of the play-off matches.”

In addition to the extra time, the final, just like other playoff matches will have an option of a reserve day if the scheduled final day is completely washed out.

The 2023 IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans had gone into the reserve day after rain interrupted play.

What happens if rain rain abandons the reserve day as well?

If the reserve day is also abandoned due to weather, the team which had more points in the league stage — in this case, KKR — will be adjudged the winner.