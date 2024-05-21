MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs SRH: What happened the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in playoff?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will go head-to-head for a spot in the IPL 2024 final as they take on each other in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Published : May 21, 2024 07:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rashid Khan (right) celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell with captain Kane Williamson during the IPL 2018 Qualifier 2, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Rashid Khan (right) celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell with captain Kane Williamson during the IPL 2018 Qualifier 2, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rashid Khan (right) celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell with captain Kane Williamson during the IPL 2018 Qualifier 2, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will go head-to-head for a spot in the IPL 2024 final as they take on each other in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

While KKR secured its spot in the qualifier by finishing first in the standings, SRH ended second in the points table, pipping Rajasthan Royals thanks to its superior NRR.

KKR vs SRH PREVIEW - Kolkata Knight Riders faces high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad for a spot in the final

When was the last time SRH and KKR played in an IPL Playoff?

SRH and KKR last met in an IPL playoff in 2018, in a Qualifier 2 game at the Eden Gardens.

SRH got the better of the home side by 14 runs, to secure a spot in the final, thanks to a brilliant all-round performance from Rashid Khan.

The Afghanistan all-rounder started with a 10-ball 34 which lifted SRH to 174/7 in the first innings. Rashid pulled off a stunning spell of 3/19 in the chase to restrict KKR short of the target. To top it, Rashid also took two catches to ensure KKR’s capitulation.

SRH though would eventually stumble in the final, against Chennai Super Kings.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH: What happened the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Young Boys seals 6th Swiss league title in 7 years after rallying from firing coach Wicky
    AP
  3. Geneva Open: With Djokovic awaiting the winner, Murray trails Hanfmann at rain-hit
    AP
  4. WTA signs multi-year partnership with Saudi PIF
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Juventus mounts late comeback to draw 3-3 with Bologna, Hellas Verona wins relegation fight
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Indian Premier League playoffs record, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH: What happened the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH: What happened the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Young Boys seals 6th Swiss league title in 7 years after rallying from firing coach Wicky
    AP
  3. Geneva Open: With Djokovic awaiting the winner, Murray trails Hanfmann at rain-hit
    AP
  4. WTA signs multi-year partnership with Saudi PIF
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Juventus mounts late comeback to draw 3-3 with Bologna, Hellas Verona wins relegation fight
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment