KKR vs SRH: What happened the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in playoff?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will go head-to-head for a spot in the IPL 2024 final as they take on each other in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

While KKR secured its spot in the qualifier by finishing first in the standings, SRH ended second in the points table, pipping Rajasthan Royals thanks to its superior NRR.

KKR vs SRH PREVIEW - Kolkata Knight Riders faces high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad for a spot in the final

When was the last time SRH and KKR played in an IPL Playoff?

SRH and KKR last met in an IPL playoff in 2018, in a Qualifier 2 game at the Eden Gardens.

SRH got the better of the home side by 14 runs, to secure a spot in the final, thanks to a brilliant all-round performance from Rashid Khan.

The Afghanistan all-rounder started with a 10-ball 34 which lifted SRH to 174/7 in the first innings. Rashid pulled off a stunning spell of 3/19 in the chase to restrict KKR short of the target. To top it, Rashid also took two catches to ensure KKR’s capitulation.

SRH though would eventually stumble in the final, against Chennai Super Kings.