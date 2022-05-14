KKR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Kolkata faces Hyderabad in clash for playoffs spot; Dream11 prediction, Playing XI, toss soon

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match 61 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad being played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

KKR vs SRH head-to-head

Matches Played: 22; KKR won - 14; SRH won - 8 HS (KKR) vs SRH: 187 HS (SRH) vs KKR: 209 LS (KKR) vs SRH: 130 LS (SRH) vs KKR: 115



MATCH PREVIEW

Neither Kolkata Knight Riders nor Sunrisers Hyderabad, who square up at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium here on Saturday, can afford another loss in the Indian Premier League.

And given their position in the points table, a win won’t be enough to take either team to the playoffs.

The last game at the picturesque venue on the outskirts of the city that was once referred to as pensioner’s paradise will also be the Knight Riders’ penultimate game of the season.

Shreyas Iyer’s boys know that to prolong Brendon McCullum’s stint as head coach by a week before he takes over as the coach of the England Test team, they have to win both their remaining games and then hope for other results to go their way.

ALSO READ - Umran Malik: I'm ready to play for India'

Just when the Knight Riders appeared to finally get the balance of their XI right, they will need to find a suitable replacement for Pat Cummins, who has returned home following a hip injury.

All eyes on Williamson, Tripathi

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, is in a slightly better position, at least on paper. With three games in hand, they will not be out of contention even with a loss. But the four-match losing streak that the team is on is annihilating the gains made after an unbeaten five-match run earlier in the tournament.

As a result, Kane Williamson & Co. will be desperate to return to winning ways. The onus will be on the captain to find form with the willow. Besides, the team will also be looking forward to Rahul Tripathi to repeat his last month’s exploits against his former IPL outfit.

If Tripathi sizzles at his home ground, he can keep his team in the hunt and sound a death-knell to KKR’s campaign.



READ| Dale Steyn credits IPL for India's pace revolution

SRH vs KKR predicted playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav



KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Nitish Rana All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Andre Russell (c), Sunil Narine Bowlers: T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim Southee Team Composition: KKR 5:6 SRH Credits Left: 0.0



KKR VS SRH FULL SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings (wk), Aaron Finch, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.



WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH SRH VS KKR IPL 2022 LIVE?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 14. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar.