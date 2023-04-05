IPL News

KKR vs RCB: Bangalore seek to continue winnings start when it faces Rana-led Kolkata

KKR vs RCB: The purple-and-gold brigade was jolted when Shreyas Iyer was ruled out for the season due to a back injury. Experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s unavailability was another blow.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 05 April, 2023 19:45 IST
KOLKATA 05 April, 2023 19:45 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in its season opener in Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in its season opener in Bangalore. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

KKR vs RCB: The purple-and-gold brigade was jolted when Shreyas Iyer was ruled out for the season due to a back injury. Experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s unavailability was another blow.

Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get past the disappointments of losing two key players and facing defeat in the season opener as it approaches its opening Indian Premier League home match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

Also Read
Kolkata Knight Riders signs Jason Roy for IPL 2023

Following its loss to Punjab Kings in the rain-affected first match, the purple-and-gold brigade was jolted when Shreyas Iyer was ruled out for the season due to a back injury. Experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s unavailability was another blow.

Looking forward, the Chandrakant Pandit-coached side has signed Jason Roy for ₹ 2.8 crores. The Englishman will join the squad in Ahmedabad.

For its home encounter, KKR would take heart from the way it challenged PBKS while chasing a 190-plus target at Mohali.

The host’s batting will revolve around captain Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Caribbean big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell.

Also Read
RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings hope to consolidate on winning start as Guwahati hosts maiden IPL game

KKR’s bowling is armed with pacers Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav and the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

On a pitch that may offer something for the batters and the speedsters, KKR bowlers need to contain the strong RCB batting line-up, including the fearsome pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis – who outsmarted Mumbai Indians at home – and Dinesh Karthik.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell and Shahbaz Ahmed provide RCB with the balance and complement its potent attack, comprising Mohammad Siraj, ‘home boy’ Akash Deep, Harshal Patel and Karn Sharma.

RCB must march ahead without its injured players, pacer Reece Topley and batter Rajat Patidar.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

RR vs PBKS Live Match in Pictures: IPL 2023, Rajasthan faces Punjab in Match 8

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Match in Pictures - Moeen, Ruturaj star as Chennai beats Lucknow to register first win

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023, Match in Pictures: CSK beats LSG, Moeen Ali takes four; Ruturaj hits second consecutive fifty, Dhoni creates record

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us