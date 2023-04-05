Kolkata Knight Riders signs Jason Roy for IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders signed England batter Jason Roy for Rs. 2.8 crore for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Roy’s base price was Rs. 1.5 crore.

The right-handed batter last played in the IPL in 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad and scored 150 runs in five matches. The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a strike rate of 137.61.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a lower back injury while Shakib Al Hasan confirmed he will not be available for the tournament.