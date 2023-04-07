IPL News

IPL 2023: Livingstone to link up with Punjab Kings on April 10

PTI
07 April, 2023 17:31 IST
Liam Livingstone was part of the England squad which won the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Livingstone has not played competitive cricket since suffering a knee injury on his Test debut in Pakistan four months ago.

England batter Liam Livingstone is set to get fitness clearance from the ECB by the weekend and will join his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings on April 10.

Livingstone has not played competitive cricket since suffering a knee injury on his Test debut in Pakistan four months ago. He had also endured an ankle injury last year and that flared up in recent weeks to make his rehab tougher.

An IPL source told PTI that Livingstone is arriving in India on April 10.

“He will be arriving on Monday,” the source said.

It is certain that he will miss Punjab Kings’ third game of the season against Surnisers Hyderabad on April 9 but could play its fourth game at home on April 13.

On Thursday, Livingtone said he is close to regaining full fitness.

Also Read
Livingstone: Hopefully, I will get clearance to play in IPL over next couple of days

“(I’m) getting there, finally,” Livingstone said on LancsTV’s coverage of Lancashire’s opening County Championship fixture against Surrey.

“It’s been a long road: three or four days a week at the gym over the last three or four months. Maybe towards the end of this week, or start of next week, I’ll fly out to India and get going again.

“Feeling much better. I had some injections midway last week. It’s settled it down a lot, finally been able to get outside and do some running and get back to proper cricket stuff. That’s probably been about four or five days now, so just trying to build back up to match fitness now.” Livingstone had recovered from the ankle injury to play in the T20 World Cup which England won.

Livingstone is an important player for Punjab Kings, who retained him on a contract worth Rs 11.50 crore ahead of the auction last year. He had hammered 437 runs last season at a strike rate of 182.08.

