Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Tuesday.

The KL Rahul-led side has opted to make some key omissions ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi. LSG has released seven players with key releases in the form of Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera and Evin Lewis. Lucknow has also omitted Andrew Tye and Shahbaz Nadeem from its retentions list.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

Lucknow will have INR 23.35 crore in its purse post its retentions at the player auction. The team can also fill up as many as four overseas slots at the auction.