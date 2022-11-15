IPL News

LSG IPL 2023 retention: Lucknow Super Giants full list of retained players, released players, purse remaining for auction

IPL 2023 retentions: Here’s the complete list of players retained and released by the Lucknow Super Giants before the mini-auction in Kochi on December 23.

Team Sportstar
15 November, 2022 18:58 IST
KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023.

KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Tuesday.

The KL Rahul-led side has opted to make some key omissions ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi. LSG has released seven players with key releases in the form of Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera and Evin Lewis. Lucknow has also omitted Andrew Tye and Shahbaz Nadeem from its retentions list.

IPL 2023 Retention: Full list of players retained, released and traded for all teams; remaining purse of all franchises

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

Lucknow will have INR 23.35 crore in its purse post its retentions at the player auction. The team can also fill up as many as four overseas slots at the auction.

Lucknow Super Giants retained squad
KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
Players released: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem
Purse remaining:INR 23.35 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 4

