An injury hit Lucknow Super Giants will get another chance to end its jinx at home when it takes on Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana cricket stadium on Wednesday.

Super Giants’ skipper K.L. Rahul, injured thigh, has joined Jaydev Unadkat, bruised elbow, on the recovery table. The Lucknow camp is tight-lipped on the extent of injuries to both players.

‘The medical team is monitoring them’ is the only message coming out from the LSG camp.

After its famed batting line-up failed to chase 127 runs against RCB, Super Giants has to change its batting approach as the match against Super Kings will be played on a similar slow surface.

Most of the Super Giants batters self-destructed with rank bad shots and they need to play with more discipline against Super Kings who has enough ammunition in the spin department to exploit the conditions at the Ekana cricket stadium.

With the experiment of promoting Ayush Badoni as an opener failing, the Super Giants may be tempted to play Quinton de Kock if Rahul is unfit. Deepak Hooda’s poor form is a worry and it is time for Indian players in the LSG ranks to fire collectively to end the team’s slump.

Chennai Super Kings will be hoping for a turnaround after two consecutive losses and it will fancy its chances against Super Giants.

With a host of in-form batters in Devon Conway, Rituraj Gaikwad, Ajinkaya Rahane and Shivam Dube, Chennai has enough firepower in batting. But again adaptability will be the key factor again in this contest.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu