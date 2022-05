DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 LIVE: Dream11 Fantasy Team, Predicted Playing 11 Today's Match, Toss, Stats: Lucknow Super Giants faces Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faces Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

LSG vs DC PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Predicted 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Predicted 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

LSG vs DC DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner (vc), Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda (c), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje

HEAD TO HEAD RECORDS - LSG vs DC

This is the second time these sides are going up against each other. LSG won the last face-off by six wickets.

LSG vs DC TOSS RESULTS

DELHI CAPITALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (IPL 2021)

TOTAL MATCHES: 16

TOSSES WON: 8, LOST: 8

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: MATCHES WON: 7/8, LOST: 1/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON: 3/8, LOST: 5/8

CSK V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V DC - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 3 WICKETS

DC V PBKS - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 6 WICKETS

DC V MI - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON BY 6 WICKETS

SRH V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO BAT - DC WON IN SUPER OVER

DC V RCB - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC LOST BY 1 RUN

DC V KKR - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 7 WICKETS

DC V SRH - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON BY 8 WICKETS

DC V RR - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 33 RUNS

KKR V DC - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 3 WICKETS

MI V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 4 WICKETS

DC V CSK - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 3 WICKETS

RCB V DC - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS

DC V CSK - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 4 WICKETS

DC V KKR - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 3 WICKETS

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (IPL 2021)

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl in the last game against Delhi Capitals.