DC vs LSG live score, IPL 2022: Pant's Delhi Capitals vs Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants, toss at 3:00 PM

LSG vs DC PREDICTED PLAYING 11

Predicted 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Predicted 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

LSG vs DC DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM LEAGUE PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner (vc), Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda (c), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje

LSG vs DC PREVIEW

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will be out to exact revenge when it meets Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a return leg fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The DC bowlers ran into a marauding Quinton de Kock in their previous Indian Premier League (IPL) meeting on April 7. The South African wicketkeeper-batter’s 52-ball 80 saw LSG register a convincing six-wicket victory.

RELATED | Badoni takes Lucknow to victory after de Kock heroics

DC and LSG head into Sunday’s fixture on the back of emphatic wins over the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, respectively.

The Super Giants’ ordinary bowling performances in the PowerPlay this season may hand the Capitals an early advantage with the franchise possessing a formidable opening pair in Prithvi Shaw and David Warner.

Only Shikhar Dhawan is ahead of Warner when it comes to the number of runs scored in the first six overs since IPL 2016.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Mohsin repays LSG’s faith with fine spells

The Capitals have scored the second-lowest runs at the death this season (267). They will be wary of the threat posed by the Super Giants bowlers, who have run rings around batters during the slog overs. Lucknow’s 22 wickets in the last four overs is the best by any team, thus far.

A 3:30 pm start means dew won’t be a factor. The track at Wankhede is expected to be hard. Teams batting first have won five of the last seven games at the venue. With a dry outfield and smaller boundaries, the upcoming match has the makings of a power-hitting showdown.

-SANTADEEP DEY

LSG vs DC HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

LSG BEAT DC BY SIX WICKETS IN THEIR FIRST FACE-OFF

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants meets Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals for the first time in IPL. - IPL

LSG vs DC SQUADS

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Ashwin Hebbar, Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, KS Bharat, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal, Shardul Thakur, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey.

