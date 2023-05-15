IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants takes on resurgent Mumbai Indians as playoffs race heats up

An inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants will take on a red-hot Mumbai Indians in their respective penultimate league match of the IPL here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The five-time champion is peaking at the right time and has won four of its last five matches on the back of its batters finding form.

After a slow start to the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav looks to be back at his innovative and destructive best. In the previous encounter, the flamboyant batter hit his maiden T20 century as he guided Mumbai to a big win over defending champions and current leaders Gujarat Titans.

With the likes of Nehal Wadhera, Ishan Kishan and Tim David also among runs, MI looks like a dangerous batting unit capable of chasing any total despite skipper Rohit Sharma’s lean patch.

A win against Lucknow will help Mumbai leapfrog Chennai Super Kings (15 points) to second in the standings and will be level on 16 points with the Titans.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants - coming into this game on the back of a good win against Sunrisers Hyderabad - will look to sign off its final home match in style. But it has been a mixed bag for the team in Lucknow, as it has lost its last three games here.

The slow-paced pitch has not suited its batters, and it will be interesting to see if the team opts for a more batting-friendly strip, especially with a top-order heavy with overseas batters.

It has been a start-stop campaign for LSG, who is currently fourth in the table with 13 points. The team has won two consecutive games only once - winning its third and fourth matches- and will look to build some momentum with a victory here, heading into the final week of the league phase.