Mumbai Indians losing streak extends to eight in IPL 2022, on brink of elimination

Mumbai Indians has had a terrible start to the season, having lost its first eight matches in IPL 2022. This is the worst losing streak from the start of a season by a team. Prior to this, Delhi Daredevils (in 2013) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (in 2019) shared the unwanted record, having sunk to six successive losses each.

Not only has an inexperienced bowling attack troubled the new-look side, Mumbai's prospects have also been hurt by an underperforming batting unit.

Although MI has lost eight consecutive games, it is still not the worst losing streak. Pune Warriors India and Delhi Daredevils' (now Capitals) have the longest losing streaks at 11.

Pune lost 11 successive matches across seasons 2012 and 2013, and Delhi's streak came in between 2014 and 2015.

Pune lost nine games in 2012 and two more in 2013 before the losing streak ended. Delhi crashed to nine successive losses in 2014 and began season 2015 with two more losses.