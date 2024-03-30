In the 11th match of the IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:
LSG vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 3
Lucknow Super Giants: 2
Punjab Kings: 1
Last Result: LSG won by 56 runs (2023)
LSG Overall Record in IPL in Lucknow
Matches Played: 7
Won: 3
Lost: 3
NR - 1
Highest Score: 193/6 (20) vs Delhi Capitals (2023)
Lowest Score: 108/10 (19.5) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2023)
MOST RUNS IN LSG vs PBKS IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Sikandar Raza (PBKS)
|2
|93
|46.50
|147.61
|57
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|3
|92
|30.66
|121.05
|74
|Marcus Stoinis (LSG)
|3
|88
|29.33
|160
|72
MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs PBKS IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|3
|8
|10.33
|15.50
|4/38
|Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)
|3
|5
|9.52
|20
|2/18
|Sam Curran (PBKS)
|2
|4
|9.85
|17.25
|3/31
Latest on Sportstar
- LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings stats, runs, wickets
- LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match
- RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Narine, Salt opening blitzkrieg power Kolkata Knight Riders to seven-wicket win
- Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24: Preview; When, where to watch JFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE