LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings stats, runs, wickets

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match on Saturday.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 07:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in action.
FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in action. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

In the 11th match of the IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

LSG vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 3
Lucknow Super Giants: 2
Punjab Kings: 1
Last Result: LSG won by 56 runs (2023)
LSG Overall Record in IPL in Lucknow
Matches Played: 7
Won: 3
Lost: 3
NR - 1
Highest Score: 193/6 (20) vs Delhi Capitals (2023)
Lowest Score: 108/10 (19.5) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs PBKS IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Sikandar Raza (PBKS) 2 93 46.50 147.61 57
KL Rahul (LSG) 3 92 30.66 121.05 74
Marcus Stoinis (LSG) 3 88 29.33 160 72

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs PBKS IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 3 8 10.33 15.50 4/38
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) 3 5 9.52 20 2/18
Sam Curran (PBKS) 2 4 9.85 17.25 3/31

