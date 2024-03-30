LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings stats, runs, wickets

In the 11th match of the IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

LSG vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL Matches Played: 3 Lucknow Super Giants: 2 Punjab Kings: 1 Last Result: LSG won by 56 runs (2023)

LSG Overall Record in IPL in Lucknow Matches Played: 7 Won: 3 Lost: 3 NR - 1 Highest Score: 193/6 (20) vs Delhi Capitals (2023) Lowest Score: 108/10 (19.5) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs PBKS IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS Sikandar Raza (PBKS) 2 93 46.50 147.61 57 KL Rahul (LSG) 3 92 30.66 121.05 74 Marcus Stoinis (LSG) 3 88 29.33 160 72

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs PBKS IPL MATCHES