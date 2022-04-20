MI vs CSK, IPL 2022: Chennai, Mumbai battle for survival

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - the two heavyweights of IPL with nine titles between them - find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table as they face off at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

While Mumbai succumbed to its sixth consecutive defeat against Lucknow Super Giants and registered its longest losing streak, Chennai smelt victory but lost the scent against Gujarat Titans.

A misfiring top order and profligacy with the ball in the death overs have plagued both sides. Ishan Kishan has managed 56 runs in his last four innings while MI skipper Rohit Sharma has failed to convert brisk starts into big scores, scoring 114 runs in six innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was back among runs against Gujarat after scoring 35 runs in the first five matches but will need to provide consistent support to the in-form Robin Uthappa. The number three slot has been a worry for CSK, with Moeen Ali scoring 87 runs in five innings.

Chris Jordan's 25-run 18th over sank CSK against Titans, while MI's Tymal Mills leaked 21 runs in the 19th which proved to be decisive against LSG. Mumbai's economy rate of 13.30 in the death overs is the worst this season while CSK has gone at 11.89 during this period.

Shivam Dube, whose 46-ball unbeaten 95 against Royal Challengers Bangalore gave CSK its solitary win, will be the key player to watch out for. Mumbai will bank on Suryakumar Yadav, its leading run-scorer in IPL 2022.