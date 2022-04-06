IPL News

IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the head-to-head stats and players to watch out for ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Mumbai Indians match on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 April, 2022 07:57 IST

IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 April, 2022 07:57 IST
IPL 2022: RCB vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI
IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya
GT vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
IPL 2022: MI v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: KKR vs Punjab Kings head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
LSG v CSK Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: SRH v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, predicted XI, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: RCB v Punjab Kings Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022 Retention list: Surprise Omissions