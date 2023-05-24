IPL News

IPL 2023 Playoffs: Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator, to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday

Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 24 May, 2023 23:17 IST
CHENNAI 24 May, 2023 23:17 IST
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The five-time champion will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of that game will take on Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday at the same venue.

Chasing 183, LSG was bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs, with pacer Akash Madhwal’s figures of five for five doing the bulk of the damage. The Krunal Pandya-led side was also dented by three run-outs.

After opting to bat, Mumbai lost openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan inside the PowerPlay before Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green resurrected the innings with a 66-run partnership. Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur derailed Mumbai with seven wickets between them but a total of 182 proved too steep for LSG eventually.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us