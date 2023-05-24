IPL 2023 Playoffs: Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator, to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday

Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The five-time champion will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of that game will take on Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday at the same venue.

Chasing 183, LSG was bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs, with pacer Akash Madhwal’s figures of five for five doing the bulk of the damage. The Krunal Pandya-led side was also dented by three run-outs.

After opting to bat, Mumbai lost openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan inside the PowerPlay before Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green resurrected the innings with a 66-run partnership. Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur derailed Mumbai with seven wickets between them but a total of 182 proved too steep for LSG eventually.