IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh concedes two off final over to hand two points to Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh’s pitch-perfect last over in a high-scoring affair turned out to be decisive as the Punjab Kings registered a narrow 13-run win at the Wankhede Stadium over Mumbai Indians.

MI’s highest total while chasing at its home ground turned out to be a futile effort as Arshdeep, having accounted for an on-song Suryakumar Yadav in the 18th over, was asked to bowl the last over with 15 runs to defend. He conceded only two, additionally bowling Tilak Varma and impact player Nehal Wadhera off successive balls.

A while earlier, MI would have fancied its chances with Tim David having launched a 114-metre six and an in-form Tilak riding high on a vociferous home crowd.

Had it not been for skipper Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s 90-run association off 50 balls, the Kings would have fallen way short of the par score. At the halfway stage, with Curran having joined Harpreet, the Kings were wobbly at 83 for four. MI tightened the noose by conceding just 35 runs in the next five overs and keeping the left-handed duo in check.

The floodgates opened with Arjun Tendulkar - who had bowled a yorker to trap Prabhsimran Singh lbw earlier - wilting under the onslaught. The 16th over, which turned out to be an eight-ball over, saw Curran and Harpreet plunder 31 runs. Once Curran lofted him into the sight-screen off the first ball, Arjun couldn’t get his act together.

The onslaught continued as the Kings hammered 96 runs in the last five overs to shift the momentum in its favour. Even after Cameron Green broke the stand with Harpreet playing a yorker on to his stumps, Jitesh tonked four sixes in seven balls to end the innings on a high.