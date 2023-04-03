IPL 2023 most wickets: Mark Wood leads Purple Cap race; Chahal, Arshdeep in top five

Mark Wood dished out a sensational exhibition of pace bowling against Delhi Capitals and registered staggering figures of five for 14 to script Lucknow Super Giants’ victory in the third match of IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal once again finds himself among wickets after scalping four against Sunrisers Hyderabad and is currently placed second on the list of the top wicket-takers of IPL 2023, close on the heels of Wood.

Here are the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2023:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Mark Wood (LSG) 1 5 3.50 2.8 5/14 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 1 4 4.25 4.25 4/17 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 1 3 6.33 6.33 3/19 Rajvardhan Hangargekar (CSK) 1 3 9.00 12.00 3/36 Trent Boult (RR) 1 2 5.25 10.50 2/21

(Updated till the RCB vs MI match on April 2)

PURPLE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST