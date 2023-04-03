IPL News

IPL 2023 most wickets: Mark Wood leads Purple Cap race; Chahal, Arshdeep in top five

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League following his figures of five for 14 against Delhi Capitals.

Team Sportstar
03 April, 2023 07:53 IST
Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants in action.

Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Mark Wood dished out a sensational exhibition of pace bowling against Delhi Capitals and registered staggering figures of five for 14 to script Lucknow Super Giants’ victory in the third match of IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal once again finds himself among wickets after scalping four against Sunrisers Hyderabad and is currently placed second on the list of the top wicket-takers of IPL 2023, close on the heels of Wood.

Here are the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2023:

BowlersMatches Wickets Economy RateAverageBest
Mark Wood (LSG)153.502.85/14
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)144.254.254/17
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)136.336.333/19
Rajvardhan Hangargekar (CSK)139.0012.003/36
Trent Boult (RR)125.2510.502/21

(Updated till the RCB vs MI match on April 2)

PURPLE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

YearPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsAverageStrike rateEconomyBBI
2022Yuzvendra ChahalRR172719.5115.117.755/40
2021Harshal PatelRCB153214.3410.568.145/27
2020Kagiso RabadaDC173018.2613.308.344/24
2019Imran TahirCSK172616.5714.846.694/12
2018Andrew TyeKXIP142418.6614.008.004/16
2017Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH142614.1912.007.055/19
2016Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH172321.3017.207.424/29
2015Dwayne BravoCSK172616.3812.008.143/22
2014Mohit Sharma CSK162319.6514.008.394/14
2013Dwayne BravoCSK183215.5311.707.954/42
2012Morne MorkelDD162518.1215.107.194/20
2011Lasith MalingaMI162813.3913.505.955/13
2010Pragyan OjhaDC162120.4216.807.293/26
2009RP SinghDC162318.1315.506.984/22
2008Sohail TanvirRR112212.0911.226.466/14

