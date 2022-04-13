MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai eyes first win against wounded Punjab Kings at Pune

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

MATCH PREVIEW

Searching for its first win after four straight defeats, Mumbai Indians face an uphill task when it takes on Punjab Kings at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

MI has not been able to seize the opportunities in the first four games. An area of concern has been the batting unit that has not clicked collectively, especially during the middle phase of the game after the PowerPlay.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has not fired so far and needs a big score to lay the foundation. A possible solution to its middle-order woes will be to have Suryakumar Yadav, who has slammed back-to-back half-centuries, play one position higher at number three.

The team’s bowling has not fired in unison. And pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has lacked support. One of the overseas pacers needs to step up.

Meanwhile, its opponents Punjab Kings have had a mixed start to the tournament with two wins and as many defeats from four games.

The Mayank Agarwal-led side will walk into this game post a heartbreaking defeat to Gujarat Titans after failing to defend 12 off the last two balls. The team has an explosive batting line-up and has shown willingness to take on the bowlers through the innings.

Along with Kagiso Rabada, in-form leg-spinner Rahul Chahar will hold the key as far as bowling goes. He can pick wickets during the middle overs and exploit MI's vulnerabilities.

THE SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aryan Juyal (wk), Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Angad Bawa, Benny Howell, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH MUMBAI INDIANS VS PUNJAB KINGS LIVE?