IPL 2023: How MI’s return to Wankhede will impact Playing XI and team strategy

IPL 2023: Finding a home advantage will be challenging for Mumbai Indians after bagging a wooden spoon in 2022.

29 March, 2023 14:28 IST
The mercurial form of captain Rohit Sharma is a concern for the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

Five-time champion Mumbai Indians can nimbly slip into the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium, for it spent adequate time at home last year when the league stage was confined to the city.

However, finding a home advantage will be challenging after bagging a wooden spoon in 2022. Mumbai is yet to name a replacement for its pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as he recovers from a nagging back injury. The build-up was dented further with injury ruling out Australian quick Jhye Richardson.

Mumbai has won 43 of the 71 games it has played at Wankhede. It lost twice in four games at the venue last season as meek pace options save Bumrah failed to inspire. Seam bowling has dominated at the high-scoring ground, accounting for 71.81 per cent of all wickets where an average winning score scales north of 180. MI does possess batting heavyweights in Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David and Cameron Green. However, the mercurial form of captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan is a concern. Barring Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff, the bowling is thin on experience after Mumbai’s surprising choices in the December 2022 auction.

A tricky mix of away matches awaits. Mumbai opens its campaign in Bengaluru and will also play games on slow surfaces in Chennai, Delhi and Lucknow, besides Mohali and Ahmedabad.

Ties and No Results have not been considered for below stats.

WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI
Average first innings score at Wankhede Stadium168.4 (104 matches)
Average first innings winning score at Wankhede Stadium181.6 (47 matches)
% Teams winning batting first at Wankhede Stadium45.19 (47 of 104 matches)
% Teams winning chasing at Wankhede Stadium53.84 (56 of 104 matches)
Average Powerplay score at Wankhede Stadium45.41
Average death overs (17-20) score at Wankhede Stadium39.36

