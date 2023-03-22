IPL 2023 rule change: Teams to have two teamsheets at toss

The Indian Premier League, it seems, has taken a leaf out of SAT20’s books. When the tournament begins on March 31, the IPL will allow the teams to announce their final XI post the toss - a unique step that was initially implemented in the newly launched SAT20 earlier this year.

So, the teams will walk in with two separate teamsheets before finalising one, post the toss. According to the playing conditions shared with the franchises, which Sportstar has seen, the initiative has been taken to “enable teams to choose the best XI depending on whether they are batting or bowling first. It will also assist the teams to plan for the impact player.”

The Board of Council for Cricket in India (BCCI) had started the Impact Player concept in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season, where the teams had to use the impact player within 14 overs of an innings. However, this time around, the franchises are allowed to field an impact player as and when they require. “After deliberations, this initiative has been taken to make sure that the teams can plan the final eleven better. Suggestions from experts and other stakeholders were also considered before we decided to go ahead with the process,” a BCCI insider said.

In the inaugural edition of the SA20, teams had to list 13 names on the team sheet initially before announcing their final XI after the toss, whereas in the IPL, the teams could have an initial 16-member team list before announcing the final XI. “Each captain shall nominate 11 players plus a maximum of 5 substitute fielders in writing to the IPL Match Referee after the toss,” clause 1.2.1 of the IPL’s Match Playing Conditions stated.

Among the other developments, unfair movement of the wicketkeeper will result in a dead ball and five penalty runs, while an unfair movement by a fielder, too, will result in a dead ball and penalty of five runs.