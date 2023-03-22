Shreyas Iyer likely to miss IPL 2023, World Test Championship final: Reports

India batter Shreyas Iyer might miss the upcoming Indian Premier League season and the World Test Championship final as he is likely to undergo surgery for his back injury.

According to multiple reports, Shreyas is set to be out of action for atleast four to five months.

This could prove detrimental for Kolkata Knight Riders, which roped in Shreyas for a whopping ₹12.25 crore in the 2022 IPL auction and asked him to lead the side. KKR will be forced to name a new captain as the IPL gets underway on March 31.

The 28-year-old was recently ruled out of the ODI series against Australia after he complained of pain in his lower back during the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Shreyas was eventually forced to withdraw and was not able to complete the final Test which ended in a draw.

KKR will play its tournament opener on April 1st while the World Test Championship final between India and Australia scheduled to take place at the Oval in England.

More to follow...