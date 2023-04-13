IPL News

Mohit Sharma debuts for Gujarat Titans, plays first match in IPL since 2020

Mohit last played in the IPL for Delhi Capitals, back in 2020. He picked one wicket for 45 runs in his four overs as Capitals lost to Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab then) in the Super Over.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 13 April, 2023
Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans in action against Punjab Kings on Thursday.

Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans in action against Punjab Kings on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Pacer Mohit Sharma received his Gujarat Titans cap ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

However, on his return to the tournament, Mohit shone with a two for 18 from his four overs, claiming the wickets of Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran. He mixed his pace and varied his lengths well and conceded just six runs in the 19th over while also taking Curran out.

The 34-year-old was the Purple Cap winner in 2014 when he picked 23 wickets in 16 matches for Chennai Super Kings. A year earlier, in 2013, Mohit made his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo, and returned impressive figures of two for 26 in 10 overs. In 2014, Mohit made his T20I debut against Australia in Mirpur and picked one for 11 in two overs.

Mohit, who last represented India in 2015, has played 26 ODIs and picked 31 wickets while his eight T20Is have yielded six wickets.

The Haryana-born pacer made his IPL debut in 2013 for CSK and represente the Yellow Army till 2015. He was roped in by Kings XI Punjab in 2016 for three seasons and returned to Super Kings in 2019, but played just one game.

