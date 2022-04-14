IPL News

IPL records: Top five most expensive overs in IPL history

Here's a look at the top five instances of bowlers conceding most runs in an over in the Indian Premier League across 15 seasons.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 April, 2022 09:51 IST

Chris Gayle, Ravindra Jadeja and Pat Cummins have respectively recorded the most runs in an over in IPL history.   -  SPORTZPICS, THE HINDU

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 April, 2022 09:51 IST

The Indian Premier League has often played host to the most devastating batting exhibits over its 15 seasons.

Mumbai Indians' Daniel Sams is the latest bowler to come at the receiving end of a brutal assault as Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins slammed him for 35 runs in an over during match 14 of IPL 2022.

READ: From MS Dhoni to Chris Gayle - oldest batters to score an IPL fifty  

Here's a look at the most expensive overs in IPL history (as of April 14, 2022): 

Most runs made in an over in IPL cricket

Runs

Run sequence

Bowler (for)

Batter

For

Venue

Date

37

6 nb 6 4 4 6 6 4

P. Parameswaran (KTK)

Chris Gayle (36), nb1

RCB

Bangalore

May 8, 2011

37

6 6 nb6 6 2 6 4

Harshal Patel (RCB)

Ravindra Jadeja (36), nb1

CSK

Mumbai WS

Apr 25, 2021

35

6 4 6 6 nb2 4 6

Daniel Sams (MI)

Pat Cummins (34), nb1

KKR

Pune

Apr 6, 2022

33

6 6 4 4 nb4 4 4

Parvinder Awana (KXIP)

Suresh Raina (32), nb1

CSK

Mumbai WS

May 30, 2014

33

1 6 6 6 6 wd5 wd1 1

Ravi Bopara (KXIP)

Chris Gayle (25), Manoj Tiwary (2), wd6

KKR

Kolkata

April 4, 2010

 

- Stats by Mohandas Menon, team Sportstar

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App