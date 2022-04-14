IPL records: Top five most expensive overs in IPL history

The Indian Premier League has often played host to the most devastating batting exhibits over its 15 seasons.

Mumbai Indians' Daniel Sams is the latest bowler to come at the receiving end of a brutal assault as Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins slammed him for 35 runs in an over during match 14 of IPL 2022.

Here's a look at the most expensive overs in IPL history (as of April 14, 2022):

Most runs made in an over in IPL cricket

Runs Run sequence Bowler (for) Batter For Venue Date 37 6 nb 6 4 4 6 6 4 P. Parameswaran (KTK) Chris Gayle (36), nb1 RCB Bangalore May 8, 2011 37 6 6 nb6 6 2 6 4 Harshal Patel (RCB) Ravindra Jadeja (36), nb1 CSK Mumbai WS Apr 25, 2021 35 6 4 6 6 nb2 4 6 Daniel Sams (MI) Pat Cummins (34), nb1 KKR Pune Apr 6, 2022 33 6 6 4 4 nb4 4 4 Parvinder Awana (KXIP) Suresh Raina (32), nb1 CSK Mumbai WS May 30, 2014 33 1 6 6 6 6 wd5 wd1 1 Ravi Bopara (KXIP) Chris Gayle (25), Manoj Tiwary (2), wd6 KKR Kolkata April 4, 2010

- Stats by Mohandas Menon, team Sportstar