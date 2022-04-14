IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL records: Top five most expensive overs in IPL history Here's a look at the top five instances of bowlers conceding most runs in an over in the Indian Premier League across 15 seasons. Team Sportstar 14 April, 2022 09:51 IST Chris Gayle, Ravindra Jadeja and Pat Cummins have respectively recorded the most runs in an over in IPL history. - SPORTZPICS, THE HINDU Team Sportstar 14 April, 2022 09:51 IST The Indian Premier League has often played host to the most devastating batting exhibits over its 15 seasons.Mumbai Indians' Daniel Sams is the latest bowler to come at the receiving end of a brutal assault as Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins slammed him for 35 runs in an over during match 14 of IPL 2022. READ: From MS Dhoni to Chris Gayle - oldest batters to score an IPL fifty Here's a look at the most expensive overs in IPL history (as of April 14, 2022): Most runs made in an over in IPL cricketRunsRun sequenceBowler (for)BatterForVenueDate376 nb 6 4 4 6 6 4P. Parameswaran (KTK)Chris Gayle (36), nb1RCBBangaloreMay 8, 2011376 6 nb6 6 2 6 4Harshal Patel (RCB)Ravindra Jadeja (36), nb1CSKMumbai WSApr 25, 2021356 4 6 6 nb2 4 6Daniel Sams (MI)Pat Cummins (34), nb1KKRPuneApr 6, 2022336 6 4 4 nb4 4 4Parvinder Awana (KXIP)Suresh Raina (32), nb1CSKMumbai WSMay 30, 2014331 6 6 6 6 wd5 wd1 1Ravi Bopara (KXIP)Chris Gayle (25), Manoj Tiwary (2), wd6KKRKolkataApril 4, 2010 - Stats by Mohandas Menon, team Sportstar Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :