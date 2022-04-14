MS Dhoni to Chris Gayle - oldest batters to score an IPL fifty

The Indian Premier League has witnessed the best of cricketing veterans giving the youngsters a run for their money over the course of 15 seasons.

Here's a look at the oldest batters in IPL history to amass fifty-plus scores (as of April 14, 2022):

Age Batter Runs For Against Venue Date 41y-181d Adam Gilchrist 85* KXIP RCB Bengaluru May 15, 2013 41y-39d Chris Gayle 99 PBKS RR Abu Dhabi Oct 30, 2020 40y-262d M. S. Dhoni 50* CSK KKR Mumbai WS Mar 26, 2022 40y-116d Rahul Dravid 53 RR DD Jaipur May 7, 2013

NOTE

Only the batters’ last fifty-plus score is mentioned in the above table.

In all, there have been 10 instances of fifty-plus scores by the players as mentioned above. Gilchrist has two scores of fifty-plus after the age of 40, while Gayle has three, Dravid four, and now MSD has one!

Gilchrist, then aged 40y-185d, made an unbeaten 64 for KXIP against CSKS in Dharamsala on May 17, 2012 to become the first IPL batter to register a fifty-plus score after the age of 40.

- Stats by Mohandas Menon