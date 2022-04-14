IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News MS Dhoni to Chris Gayle - oldest batters to score an IPL fifty Here's a look at the oldest batters to record a fifty-plus score over the course of 15 editions of the Indian Premier League. Team Sportstar 14 April, 2022 09:17 IST MS Dhoni entered the list of the oldest batters to score an IPL fifty with his first half-century in the league in three years against Kolkata Knight Riders. - SPORTZPICS, THE HINDU Team Sportstar 14 April, 2022 09:17 IST The Indian Premier League has witnessed the best of cricketing veterans giving the youngsters a run for their money over the course of 15 seasons.Here's a look at the oldest batters in IPL history to amass fifty-plus scores (as of April 14, 2022): AgeBatterRunsForAgainstVenueDate41y-181dAdam Gilchrist85*KXIPRCBBengaluruMay 15, 201341y-39dChris Gayle99PBKSRRAbu DhabiOct 30, 202040y-262dM. S. Dhoni50*CSKKKRMumbai WSMar 26, 202240y-116dRahul Dravid53RRDDJaipurMay 7, 2013 READ: IPL records: Top five most expensive overs in IPL history NOTEOnly the batters’ last fifty-plus score is mentioned in the above table.In all, there have been 10 instances of fifty-plus scores by the players as mentioned above. Gilchrist has two scores of fifty-plus after the age of 40, while Gayle has three, Dravid four, and now MSD has one!Gilchrist, then aged 40y-185d, made an unbeaten 64 for KXIP against CSKS in Dharamsala on May 17, 2012 to become the first IPL batter to register a fifty-plus score after the age of 40.- Stats by Mohandas Menon Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :