MS Dhoni to Chris Gayle - oldest batters to score an IPL fifty

Here's a look at the oldest batters to record a fifty-plus score over the course of 15 editions of the Indian Premier League.

14 April, 2022 09:17 IST

MS Dhoni entered the list of the oldest batters to score an IPL fifty with his first half-century in the league in three years against Kolkata Knight Riders.   -  SPORTZPICS, THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League has witnessed the best of cricketing veterans giving the youngsters a run for their money over the course of 15 seasons.

Here's a look at the oldest batters in IPL history to amass fifty-plus scores (as of April 14, 2022):

Age

Batter

Runs

For

Against

Venue

Date

41y-181d

Adam Gilchrist

85*

KXIP

RCB

Bengaluru

May 15, 2013

41y-39d

Chris Gayle

99

PBKS

RR

Abu Dhabi

Oct 30, 2020

40y-262d

M. S. Dhoni

50*

CSK

KKR

Mumbai WS

Mar 26, 2022

40y-116d

Rahul Dravid

53

RR

DD

Jaipur

May 7, 2013

 

NOTE

  • Only the batters’ last fifty-plus score is mentioned in the above table.

  • In all, there have been 10 instances of fifty-plus scores by the players as mentioned above. Gilchrist has two scores of fifty-plus after the age of 40, while Gayle has three, Dravid four, and now MSD has one!

  • Gilchrist, then aged 40y-185d, made an unbeaten 64 for KXIP against CSKS in Dharamsala on May 17, 2012 to become the first IPL batter to register a fifty-plus score after the age of 40.

- Stats by Mohandas Menon

