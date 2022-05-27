Jos Buttler smashes fourth century of IPL 2022, surges ahead in Orange Cap race

Jos Buttler continued his scorching run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with his fourth century of the season as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets to reach its first IPL final since 2008.

Buttler, who reached the three-figure mark off 59 balls and sealed the win for Royals with a six over long-on, remained unbeaten on 106 off 60 balls.

Not only did Buttler surge ahead in the race for the Orange Cap, breaching the 800-run mark for the season, but also moved closer to becoming the second-highest run-scorer in a single season, moving closer to David Warner's 848 runs in 2016.

The Englishman had struck centuries against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals earlier in the tournament.

Virat Kohli sits at the top of the pile with a mammoth tally of 973 runs in 2016, which included four centuries in Royal Challengers Bangalore's run to the final.

With Jos Buttler currently placed third in the list of batters with most runs in a single season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), following his scorching run in the 2022 season, here's a look at the most prolific run-scorers from past editions of the T20 league.