Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the record for the most sixes hit by a team in an innings in the IPL during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
Travis Head scored eight sixes in his 104-run innings while Heinrich Klaasen contributed with seven maximums in his knock of 67.
Late in the innings, Abdul Samad and Aiden Markram three and two sixes respectively to take the innings total to 22 sixes, breaking the earlier record on 21 scored by RCB against the Pune Warriors India in 2013.
Most sixes by a team in an innings in the IPL:
- 22 sixes - SRH vs RCB - 2024
- 21 sixes - RCB vs PWI - 2013
- 20 sixes - RCB vs GL - 2016
- 20 sixes - DD vs GL - 2017
- 20 sixes - MI vs SRH - 2024
