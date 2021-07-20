CSK will hopefully win IPL 2021 for Dhoni: Raina

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mainstay Suresh Raina hopes the side can win the IPL 2021 trophy and dedicate the victory to captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni when the remainder of the season gets underway in the UAE later this year.

"I think the way we were playing this year... we were having some extra confidence from his captaincy and he was enjoying each other's success. He was giving freedom to all the players and having Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis in the side, we had the momentum.

"Hopefully, when we go to Dubai, we can do it again for MS," Raina told Star Sports.

READ | English cricket's future up for grabs as The Hundred launches

The 34-year-old batsman also went on to talk about his relationship with the former India captain.

"We’ve played a lot of matches for India as well as CSK. He has played almost 200 matches for India and for CSK. I have learned a lot from him, and he is like a big brother to me. We have won a lot of trophies together and have lost a lot of finals as well, but I think the belief, the respect we have for each other is immense. And that’s what everyone loves about our bond," said Raina who followed Dhoni into retirement last year.

The second-half of the tournament will see CSK chase a fourth title, starting on the second spot with 10 points [P7, W5, L2].

'When playing against PAK, give your best'

Raina also weighed in on the sentiments surrounding an India-Pakistan clash after the sides were placed in the same group for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

“When you’re playing against Pakistan, you make sure to give your best. You need to give it back to your team. You need to work hard on your intention, planning, and every other thing,” Raina said while adding India's victory over its arch rival at the 2011 World Cup was his favourite memory.