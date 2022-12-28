IPL News

Mumbai Indians appoints J Arunkumar as assistant batting coach for IPL 2023; Jacob Oram to be MI Cape Town bowling coach

Team Sportstar
28 December, 2022 11:28 IST
Arunkumar was also the head coach of the USA men's national team for two years. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI

Mumbai Indians has appointed J Arunkumar as assistant batting coach ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023.

Arunkumar scored 7208 first-class runs in a career spanning over 15 years, before becoming Karnataka’s coach in 2012. He was in charge of the team when it won the Ranji Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Irani Cup - for two seasons in a row: 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Arunkumar was also the head coach of the USA men’s national team for two years. Arunkumar has previously worked as assistant to Virender Sehwag at Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In the domestic circuit, he has worked with Hyderabad and Puducherry, apart from Karnataka.

Oram joins MI Cape Town

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town signed former New Zealand all-rounder Jacob Oram as bowling coach ahead of the SA20 season.

Oram represented New Zealand in 33 Tests, 160 ODIs, and 36 T20Is. Oram’s final IPL season in 2013 was with the Mumbai Indians, before he made a transition to coaching in 2014 with the ‘New Zealand A’ side.

Oram was the assistant coach of the New Zealand Women’s National cricket Team. He joins the MI Cape Town coaching team of Simon Katich (Head Coach), Hashim Amla (Batting Coach), James Pamment (Fielding Coach), and Robin Peterson (Team Manager) for pre-season.

