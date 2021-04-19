Murali undergoes angioplasty, to be discharged today

Legendary Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan will be discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing angioplasty on Sunday.



"Mr. Muthiah Muralitharan,49, former Sri Lankan cricket player was admitted for cardiac evaluation at Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai on 18.04.2021. He underwent successful coronary angioplasty with stents yesterday under the care of Dr. G Sengottuvelu," Apollo Hospital said in its latest medical bulletin on Monday.





Apollo Hospital says Muttiah Muralitharan will be discharged today pic.twitter.com/70ombrlPtO — Sangeetha Kandavel (@sang1983) April 19, 2021

"He will be discharged today and would resume his normal activities," it added. The veteran bowler had a stent fitted to unblock his artery.

Muralitharan, who has 800 wickets in the longest format of the game and is currently the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, will rejoin the IPL franchise in the Chennai bubble after being discharged from the hospital.