PBKS vs DC head-to-head in IPL: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals overall stats, numbers at Mohali

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will face off in an IPL 2023 match at the PCA Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams are in the bottom half of the points table, with Capitals languishing in 10th position and the Kings struggling in the eighth spot.

PBKS vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 30 Delhi Capitals won: 15 Punjab Kings won: 16 Last result: PBKS won by 31 runs (May, 2023)

Punjab Kings’ win last week has given it an advantage in the head-to-head numbers against Delhi Capitals. The Kings can also take strength from the fact that it has a near-flawless record in Mohali against Capitals.

PBKS vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT MOHALI Matches played: 7 Delhi Capitals won: 1 Punjab Kings won: 6 Last result: Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs (2019) Last five results: DC won - 0; PBKS won - 5

Punjab Kings has had a tough time at home, with only one win in the last five games.

PBKS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT MOHALI Matches played: 60 Won: 31 Lost: 29 Last result: Lost to MI by six wickets (May 2023) Last five results: Won - 1; Lost - 4

Teams have traditionally found more success batting second in Mohali, with a 55% success rate while chasing.