Punjab Kings spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi feels Prabhsimran Singh always had the talent but the maturity gained over the years is finally helping him play to his potential.

The 22-year-old Prabhsimran, who was picked up for Rs 4.8 crore four years ago, finally lived up to the expectations as he displayed great resolve to hit a match-winning 65-ball 103 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

“I think the talent was always there with him, the maturity has changed. He started thinking about the game. He started thinking and respecting the bowlers also. That has helped him a lot, staying calm in different situations,” Joshi said in the post-match press conference.

“He got a lot of starts but he could not convert them. It’s just the beginning. He is a young kid, lot of talent, he will get a lot of opportunities,” Prabhsimran became only the seventh uncapped player in IPL history to score a hundred.

“If you go back 12 months or less than a year he has performed in Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali,” Joshi continued.

“He has done well in Ranji Trophy, so all that form has given him a lot of exposure and being in the nets with the different coaches, different players, different international players, that has really revolved around and he has got better.”

Meanwhile, the Capitals bowling coach James Hopes expressed his displeasure after his side failed to consolidate on a strong start and fell short in the run chase.

“I think the whole second-half of that game was pretty disappointing,” Hopes said after Delhi were knocked out of the playoff race with a 31-run loss.

Chasing 168 to win, Delhi were going strong at 60 for no loss but Harpreet Bra and Rahul Chahar spun a web of spin as the hosts crumbled to 88 for 6 in 10.1 overs, losing six wickets for just 19 runs.

“We got off to a real good start. Normally that’s game over and we’ve managed to lose our way again by losing a big clump of wickets, which we’ve done in numerous times in this tournament,” he said.