Prithvi Shaw hits six consecutive fours in one over vs KKR in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw hit six fours in the first over of his team's run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. He became the second batsman after teammate Ajinkya Rahane to achieve this feat in the IPL.

Shivam Mavi, who took the new ball, began with a wide down leg side. On the next ball, Shaw hit a pitched up delivery over the bowler's head for four. The right-hander then whipped the next ball over midwicket before pumping a drive through off-side off the third ball.

The fourth delivery was a low full toss outside off, which Shaw steered through the covers. The diminutive batsman then hit the next ball through backward point before finishing the over with a flourishing drive through extra-cover. He brought up his 50 off just 18 balls, the joint second-fastest half-century for DC. He was eventually dismissed for 82.

"I wasn't thinking anything to be honest. I was just waiting for the loose ball. I knew where Shivam will bowl to me - we've played [age-group] together for four-five years," Shaw said after the match. "When I think I'm in good touch and I don't think about the score anymore. When I'm batting, I don't care about myself, I just want my team to win."

After a poor IPL in 2020 and being dropped in Australia and for the England series, Shaw roared back to form at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the first batsman in the tournament's history to score over 800 runs in a season. "My dad supported me after I got dropped from Australia. He just told me to play my natural game. All those words set a target for me and I worked hard."