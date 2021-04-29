IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Live Score: Pant's Delhi aims comeback vs Kolkata in Ahmedabad; Toss, playing XIs at 7:00PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Match 25 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

[DC vs KKR, IPL 2021 LIVE SCORECARD]

Numbers Game

Birthday boy Andre Russell needs nine runs to reach 6000 T20 runs. He will become the fastest to 6000 runs in terms of balls faced.



in terms of balls faced. Amit Mishra could feature in his 100th IPL match, becoming the first Delhi Capitals cricketer to the milestone.



to the milestone. Eoin Morgan needs 36 runs to reach 1000 IPL runs for Kolkata Knight Riders.



for Kolkata Knight Riders. Dinesh Karthik needs 68 runs to reach 4000 IPL runs .



. Axar Patel could make his 100th IPL appearance and is 87 runs away from 1000 runs in IPL.



and is 87 runs away from 1000 runs in IPL. Steve Smith could make his 100th IPL appearance and is 87 runs away from 2500 IPL runs.





- MATCH PREVIEW -

A one run defeat despite two explosive batsmen out at the middle. Credit the opposition bowlers, but Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer would have backed themselves to march over the finishing line. Delhi Capitals has looked solid through its campaign, however, not without a couple of blips along the way. A mercurial Pant leading the troops has been a fresh sight. The unpredictability of it, however, meant Delhi had to put up with the fact of giving away 23 runs in the final over against RCB - eventually playing its part in the result.

The side's concerns are minimal. The No.3 position has been up for a few toss-ups with Steve Smith yet to settle in. However, the bigger concern would be with the form of last season's leading wicket-taker, Kagiso Rabada. The Proteas pacer is yet to fire, having picked up just five wickets in as many games so far.

IPL 2021 KKR vs DC preview: The Eoin Morgan challenge for Rishabh Pant

As for the Knights, the plans fell eventually into place as a concerted bowling effort meant that Morgan's men finally snapped a string of four losses. The skipper would be more than happy to have regained form after he led the tricky chase against Punjab Kings on Monday with an unbeaten 47. Kolkata will be hoping for a restart to its playoffs bid from here and the bruised Capitals would not be an easy challenge.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje

MATCH DETAILS: