Punjab Kings’ Raj Angad Bawa ruled out of IPL 2023, Gurnoor Brar named replacement

IPL 2023: Bawa, who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury.

Team Sportstar
05 April, 2023 12:13 IST
Raj Angad Bawa was ruled out of the IPL 2023 season on Wednesday.

Raj Angad Bawa was ruled out of the IPL 2023 season on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa was ruled out of the IPL 2023 season on Wednesday.

Bawa, who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury. PBKS have roped in Gurnoor Singh Brar for INR 20 lakh as Bawa’s replacement.

A left-handed batting all-rounder, Gurnoor made his first-class debut for Punjab in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.

The 22-year-old featured in five first-class matches and scored 107 runs while picking up seven wickets. Brar has yet to feature in a competitive senior T20 match. He has featured in a solitary List A game for Punjab.

PBKS is due to take on Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati later on Wednesday.

