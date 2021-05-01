Home IPL News Rajasthan Royals names Gerald Coetzee as Liam Livingstone's replacement England batsman Liam Livingstone had pulled out of the IPL due to bio-bubble fatigue last month. PTI 01 May, 2021 22:35 IST Rajasthan Royals players during an IPL 2021 fixture. - BCCI/IPL PTI 01 May, 2021 22:35 IST Rajasthan Royals on Saturday signed South African pacer Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England batsman Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Livingstone had pulled out of the tournament due to bio-bubble fatigue last month.The 20-year-old Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two under-19 World Cups.The Royals are slated to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.