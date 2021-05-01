Rajasthan Royals names Gerald Coetzee as Liam Livingstone's replacement

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday signed South African pacer Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England batsman Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Livingstone had pulled out of the tournament due to bio-bubble fatigue last month.

The 20-year-old Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two under-19 World Cups.

The Royals are slated to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.