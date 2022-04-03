IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar joins RCB as replacement for Luvnith Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has signed Rajat Patidar as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of IPL 2022, the franchise announced on Sunday.

Patidar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has played 31 T20s, thus far, and has 861 runs against his name with seven half-centuries.

The right-handed batter, who has previously represented the franchise on four occasions, has been signed for Rs. 20 lakh.

RCB, which has so far played only two matches this season and have won and lost a game each, will take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.