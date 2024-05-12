MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Can see both sides of the story — Hussey on Jadeja’s obstructing the field dismissal

Jadeja became the third batter in IPL history to be adjudged out for obstructing the field after a miscommunication with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad during their chase against Rajasthan Royals here.

Published : May 12, 2024 22:55 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Chennai Super Kings’ batter Ravindra Jadeja walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal for obstructing the field.
Chennai Super Kings' batter Ravindra Jadeja walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal for obstructing the field. | Photo Credit: PTI
Chennai Super Kings’ batter Ravindra Jadeja walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal for obstructing the field. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey on Sunday felt that the decision to give Ravindra Jadeja out for obstructing the field could have gone either way.

Jadeja became the third batter in IPL history to be adjudged out for obstructing the field after a miscommunication with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad during their chase against Rajasthan Royals here.

As Jadeja refused to go for a second run though the all-rounder was halfway down the pitch, the third man hurled the ball to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who aimed the ball at the bowler’s end.

The throw hit Jadeja, RR appealed, and the third umpire was convinced that Jadeja knew in which direction the ball was heading.

“Didn’t look closely at it. He did try to turn around, so he changed his angle a little bit. But he didn’t change his angle while running straight,” Hussey told reporters during the post-match interaction.

“I can see both sides of the story. I can understand the umpire making the decision. The rule says you cannot change your line, so maybe, it was a fair call.” The contest was low-scoring, in which the hosts prevailed by five wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Commenting on the wicket, Hussey expressed his satisfaction as it allowed an even contest between the two sides.

Jadeja became the third batter in IPL history to be adjudged out for obstructing the field.
Jadeja became the third batter in IPL history to be adjudged out for obstructing the field. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
Jadeja became the third batter in IPL history to be adjudged out for obstructing the field. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

“Towards the back end of the tournament, the pitches tend to get a bit slower. But I loved the game today -- it was one of those close contests,” he stated.

“You needed to show some skills (on this wicket). The way the Rajasthan bowlers bowled, particularly the spinners, summed up the conditions and bowled accordingly.” There were a total of 90 dot balls during the tie (45 in each innings).

“Although the pitch was slow, it wasn’t unplayable. We’re chasing a low total and did not have to take too many risks, which resulted in so many dot balls,” he added.

One of the standout CSK performers tonight was pacer Simarjeet Singh, who finished with his best IPL figures of three for 36.

Remarking on his performance, Hussey credited the depth of talent in the team.

“That’s the exciting thing for us; we’ve got some really good talents. He hasn’t been able to get the opportunities because we have so many good bowlers up-front.

“So happy for him to get the opportunity, and he has shown how good he is. He has been training hard, and he has been excellent whenever he has got the chance.” 

Had Jadeja run straight, it wouldn’t have been a problem: Sangakkara 

When asked about Jadeja’s dismissal, RR’s Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara said that it is how the law works.

“The law says that if a batter changes his direction and gets in the way of the throw, it is considered an obstruction. The rule was changed for the same reason a few years back,” he articulated.

“Even if you are (running) in the middle, and if the ball hits your body, it’s considered out. Had he (Jadeja) run straight on the side where he stopped, it wouldn’t have been a problem at all.”

