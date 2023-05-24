Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted a hilarious tweet from his social media handle after playing a crucial role in the franchise’s 15-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 in the IPL on Tuesday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Jadeja scored 22 off 16, coming to bat at number six, helping CSK post a competitive total of 172 for 7 in 20 overs. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Conway provided a solid start to CSK, sharing an 87-run opening wicket partnership.

Upstox knows but..some fans don't 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023

But a mini-collapse in the middle order meant Jadeja’s innings turned out to be handy. The all-rounder then chipped in with the ball, scalping the wickets of dangerous Dasun Sanaka and David Miller.

After CSK won the match comfortably, Jadeja was awarded the ‘Most Valuable Player of the Match’. He later posted a photograph of him receiving the award and cheque worth Rs 1,00,000 and took a dig at ‘some fans’. Jadeja wrote, “Upstox knows but..some fans don’t.’

Jadeja, who conceded 18 runs in four overs, was the most economical bowler for CSK, who bowled out the Titans for 157.