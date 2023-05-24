IPL News

Jadeja takes a dig at ‘some fans’ after guiding CSK to IPL 2023 final

Jadeja scored 22 off 16, coming to bat at number six, helping CSK post a competitive total of 172 for 7 in 20 overs. He later chipped in with two wickets as CSK bowled out Titans for 157 runs.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 24 May, 2023 06:57 IST
Chennai Super Kings bowler Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Dasun Shanaka during the IPL 2023 qualifier one at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23, 2023. 

Chennai Super Kings bowler Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Dasun Shanaka during the IPL 2023 qualifier one at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23, 2023.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted a hilarious tweet from his social media handle after playing a crucial role in the franchise’s 15-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 in the IPL on Tuesday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Jadeja scored 22 off 16, coming to bat at number six, helping CSK post a competitive total of 172 for 7 in 20 overs. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Conway provided a solid start to CSK, sharing an 87-run opening wicket partnership.

But a mini-collapse in the middle order meant Jadeja’s innings turned out to be handy. The all-rounder then chipped in with the ball, scalping the wickets of dangerous Dasun Sanaka and David Miller.

After CSK won the match comfortably, Jadeja was awarded the ‘Most Valuable Player of the Match’. He later posted a photograph of him receiving the award and cheque worth Rs 1,00,000 and took a dig at ‘some fans’. Jadeja wrote, “Upstox knows but..some fans don’t.’

Jadeja, who conceded 18 runs in four overs, was the most economical bowler for CSK, who bowled out the Titans for 157. 

