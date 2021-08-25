RCB signs England's George Garton for UAE leg of IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore has signed English fast-bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian bowler Kane Richardson for the UAE leg of the IPL. The left-arm quick has featured in 38 T20s and has taken 44 wickets with an average of 20.06. This will be George’s debut season in IPL.

Earlier this week, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, as well as Australia's Singapore-born Tim David, joined RCB for the second part of IPL 2021.

RCB signs Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera for IPL 2021

New Zealanders Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn, and Australia's Daniel Sams and Adam Zampa have pulled out of the second leg for varoous reasons.

Meanwhile, Simon Katich has stepped down as RCB head coach, and Mike Hesson, the current director of cricket operations, will be stepping in.