RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Rishabh Pant’s absence will loom large when Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru spar in a must-win clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The DC skipper has been suspended for one match after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals on May 7. It was Pant’s third such penalty, triggering the ban.

CONTINUE READING PREVIEW

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Cameron Greem, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Greem, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh.

Impact Player options: Swapnil Singh/Anuj Rawat, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mahipal Lomror.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.

Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.

RCB vs DC DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION IPL 2024 WICKETKEEPERS Dinesh Karthik, Abhishek Porel BATTERS Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Tristan Stubbs ALL ROUNDERS Will Jacks, Axar Patel (vc) BOWLERS Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed