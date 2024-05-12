MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs DC Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here are the Live Streaming and Telecast details. 

Published : May 12, 2024 07:06 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action.
RCB's Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary/PTI
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary/PTI

Rishabh Pant’s absence will loom large when Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru spar in a must-win clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The DC skipper has been suspended for one match after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals on May 7. It was Pant’s third such penalty, triggering the ban.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals will be played on May 12, 2024.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals start?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match on April 2?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads
RCB Squad
Faf du Plessis (c), Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Tom Curran, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat
DC Squad
Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

