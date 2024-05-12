Virat Kohli becomes first player to play 250 IPL matches for same team

Virat Kohli played his 250th IPL match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in its home game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday.

FOLLOW | LIVE: RCB VS DC SCORE AND UPDATES

Kohli is the first player in the tournament’s history to play 250 games for a single team.

Heading into the match, the star batter had scored 7897 runs for his franchise in 241 innings. Kohli joined RCB in 2008, the inaugural season of IPL and captained the side for nine seasons.

Kohli is leading the orange cap race of IPL 2024 with 634 runs in 12 matches.