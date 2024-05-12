MagazineBuy Print

Virat Kohli becomes first player to play 250 IPL matches for same team

Kohli is the first player in the tournament’s history to play 250 games for a single team. He joined RCB in 2008, the inaugural season of IPL and captained the side for nine seasons.

Published : May 12, 2024 19:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Virat Kohli became first player in IPL to play 250 matches for a single team. (RCB)
File Photo: Virat Kohli became first player in IPL to play 250 matches for a single team. (RCB) | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Virat Kohli became first player in IPL to play 250 matches for a single team. (RCB) | Photo Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli played his 250th IPL match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in its home game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday.

FOLLOW | LIVE: RCB VS DC SCORE AND UPDATES

Kohli is the first player in the tournament’s history to play 250 games for a single team.

Heading into the match, the star batter had scored 7897 runs for his franchise in 241 innings. Kohli joined RCB in 2008, the inaugural season of IPL and captained the side for nine seasons.

Kohli is leading the orange cap race of IPL 2024 with 634 runs in 12 matches.

