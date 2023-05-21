RCB vs GT LIVE toss updates, IPL 2023: Will coin toss favour du Plessis or Hardik?

Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday.
RCB toss results in IPL 2023:
- ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 81 runs (Kolkata)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by one wicket (Bengaluru)
- ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
- ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by eight runs (Bengaluru)
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 24 runs (Mohali)
- ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Bengaluru)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 21 runs (Bengaluru)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 18 runs (Lucknow)
- ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
- ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 112 runs (Jaipur)
- ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by 8 wickets (Hyderabad)
GT toss results in IPL 2023:
- ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
- ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)
- ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)
- ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Mumbai)
- ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 32 runs (Ahmedabad)