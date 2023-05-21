RCB vs GT LIVE toss updates, IPL 2023: Will coin toss favour du Plessis or Hardik?

RCB vs GT: Get the live toss prediction and update for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis (R) and Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday. RCB toss results in IPL 2023: ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Bengaluru)

vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Bengaluru) ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 81 runs (Kolkata)

vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 81 runs (Kolkata) ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by one wicket (Bengaluru)

vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by one wicket (Bengaluru) ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Bengaluru)

vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Bengaluru) ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by eight runs (Bengaluru)

vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by eight runs (Bengaluru) ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 24 runs (Mohali)

vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 24 runs (Mohali) ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Bengaluru)

vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Bengaluru) ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 21 runs (Bengaluru)

vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 21 runs (Bengaluru) ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 18 runs (Lucknow)

vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 18 runs (Lucknow) ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Delhi)

vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Delhi) ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)

vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai) ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 112 runs (Jaipur)

vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 112 runs (Jaipur) ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by 8 wickets (Hyderabad) GT toss results in IPL 2023: ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)

vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)

vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi) ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali) ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)

vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow) ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)

vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)

vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata) ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)

vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)

vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur) ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)

vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Mumbai)

vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Mumbai) ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 32 runs (Ahmedabad) Read more stories on IPL News.