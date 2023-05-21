IPL News

RCB vs GT LIVE toss updates, IPL 2023: Will coin toss favour du Plessis or Hardik?

RCB vs GT: Get the live toss prediction and update for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
21 May, 2023 17:10 IST
21 May, 2023 17:10 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis (R) and Virat Kohli in action.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis (R) and Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

RCB vs GT: Get the live toss prediction and update for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday.

RCB toss results in IPL 2023:

  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 81 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by one wicket (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by eight runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 24 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 21 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 18 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 112 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by 8 wickets (Hyderabad)

GT toss results in IPL 2023:

  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 32 runs (Ahmedabad)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us