PREVIEW

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has a fairly straightforward path to the Indian Premier League play-offs. A win in the final game on Sunday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, will more or less secure a place in the top-four.

Mumbai Indians (MI) can upset the apple cart, but it has to bridge a NRR gap of 0.308 with RCB. Even here, RCB has an advantage in that MI would have finished its match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier and Faf du Plessis and his men will know exactly what is required.

Two impediments however remain for RCB. Its final opponent is Gujarat Titans (GT), the defending IPL champion and the stand-out team in this year’s edition. There is also the weather. Bengaluru saw widespread evening thunderstorms on Saturday and more is expected on matchday.