RCB vs GT: Follow for all live updates from the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans.
It wins the match against GT. Even if MI wins its game against SRH, the Net Run Rate (NRR) gap is too huge for the Rohit Sharma-led side to hope for a rescue act. It will also qualify if it suffers a defeat by less than six runs if GT scores 180 or GT takes more than 19.3 overs to chase the same.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI
RCB Predicted XI (batting first): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
RCB predicted XI (bowling first): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
RCB Impact Player options: Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, V Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI
GT Predicted XI (batting first): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami,
GT predicted XI (bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma.
GT Impact Player options: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Mohit Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat.
Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha
Batters: Faf du Plessis (vc), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, David Miller
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan (c), Mohit Sharma
Royal Challengers BangaloreSquad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel, Josh Little.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has a fairly straightforward path to the Indian Premier League play-offs. A win in the final game on Sunday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, will more or less secure a place in the top-four.
Mumbai Indians (MI) can upset the apple cart, but it has to bridge a NRR gap of 0.308 with RCB. Even here, RCB has an advantage in that MI would have finished its match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier and Faf du Plessis and his men will know exactly what is required.
Two impediments however remain for RCB. Its final opponent is Gujarat Titans (GT), the defending IPL champion and the stand-out team in this year’s edition. There is also the weather. Bengaluru saw widespread evening thunderstorms on Saturday and more is expected on matchday.READ MORE