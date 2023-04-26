Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live IPL coverage between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
“If you take any game in the IPL for granted, that’s a big risk… what’s happened in the past is irrelevant tomorrow from 7.30pm.”
RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson
“The guys are out there training now, working their hardest to be the best version of themselves. There’s no rhyme or reason behind it.”
KKR batter Jason Roy
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai