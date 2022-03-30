RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore eyes first win against confident Kolkata Knight Riders

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between RCB and KKR. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action from the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

MATCH PREVIEW

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into Wednesday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture on the back of contrasting results.

While KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, defeated Chennai Super Kings in its opening game, RCB suffered a five-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings, despite scoring 205.

But at the DY Patil Stadium, RCB will rely on captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli to bounce back. Du Plessis slammed a 57-ball-88 against Punjab, while Kohli scored 41. Against KKR, they will need to give RCB a head start.

KKR ticked all the boxes against CSK. While Ajinkya Rahane had a successful outing with a solid 44, his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer failed to get going.

Against a star-studded RCB, KKR needs to ensure that it gets off to a steady start. Skipper Shreyas, Sam Billings, Andre Russell and Sheldon Jackson will need to shoulder responsibility in the middle-order.

Weak links

The batting department looks settled for both the sides, while there were weak links in RCB’s bowling unit against the Punjab side. Mohammed Siraj leaked 59 runs, and he needs to find his rhythm quickly. A lot will also depend on Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga.

For KKR, Umesh Yadav had an impressive outing against CSK, and it would be interesting to see how the formidable bowling line-up — which also comprises Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine — fare in different conditions.

- Shayan Acharya

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2022 LIVE?

All IPL 2022 matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar is the official live streaming partner.