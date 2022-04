RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 LIVE Updates: Dream11 Fantasy Team, Playing XI Prediction, Toss, Stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

RCB vs MI PREDICTED PLAYING 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

RCB vs MI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik (c), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Dewald Brevis

Bowlers: Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel

Team Composition: RCB 7:4 MI, Credits Left: 4.0

RCB vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Total matches played: 29

Mumbai Indians won: 17

Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 12

Highest Score (MI): 213/6 (20 overs)

Lowest Score (MI): 111 all out (18.1 overs)

Highest Score (RCB): 235/1 (20 overs)

Lowest Score (RCB): 134/9 (20 overs)

RCB vs MI KEY PLAYERS

Rank Best Batters Team Runs 1 Virat Kohli RCB 721 2 AB de Villiers RCB 693 3 Kieron Pollard MI 551 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets 1 Jasprit Bumrah MI 24 2 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB 22 3 Harbhajan Singh MI 18

RCB vs MI TOSS RESULTS

IPL 2021 TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

TOTAL MATCHES: 15

TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 5

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 6/10 LOST: 4/10

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 LOST: 2/5

MI V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 2 WICKETS

SRH V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 38 RUNS

RCB V RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 WICKETS

CSK V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 69 RUNS

DC V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUN

PBKS V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 34 RUNS

KKR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 9 WICKETS

RCB V CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 6 WICKETS

RCB V MI - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 54 RUNS

RR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS

RCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 4 RUNS

RCB V DC - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 4 WICKETS

MUMBAI INDIANS

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 6

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 6/8 LOST: 2/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 1/6 LOST: 5/6

MI V RCB - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 2 WICKETS

KKR V MI - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 10 RUNS

MI V SRH - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 13 RUNS

DC V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V MI - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 9 WICKETS

MI V RR - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 7 WICKETS

MI V CSK - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 4 WICKETS

CSK V MI - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO FIELD - MI LOST BY 20 RUNS

MI V KKR - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI LOST 54 RUNS

MI V PBKS - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V DC - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 4 WICKETS

RR V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 8 WICKETS

SRH V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 42 RUNS

RCB vs MI FULL SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan