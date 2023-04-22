Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be seen sporting green kits on Sunday when it goes up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The concept of ‘Green Game’ was conceived by RCB in 2011. Since then, the side has dedicated one of its home matches to ‘Go Green’ initiatives to spread awareness regarding the need for a cleaner and greener environment.

The green RCB jerseys this year are made using recycled waste collected at the stadium. RCB’s season opener match alone generated 9047.6 kg of waste, with as many as 19,488 water bottles being used. As per estimates, an average of eight tons of dry waste, food waste, and other recyclable wastes are generated from the venue after every game.

“RCB is the world’s first carbon-neutral cricket team and the foremost cricket franchise in the world rallying behind a people-driven movement for a greener planet,” said Rajesh Menon, VP & Head of of the franchise.