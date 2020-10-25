Home IPL 2020 News RCB captain Virat Kohli feels 140-plus was a competitive total in Dubai Despite the loss to CSK, RCB skipper Virat Kohli felt 145 was a good score on the Dubai wicket and that his bowlers should have done better. Team Sportstar 25 October, 2020 19:42 IST Virat Kohli once again led the charge with the bat for RCB against CSK in Dubai. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 25 October, 2020 19:42 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli credited the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers for bowling the right lines and lengths after his side's eight-wicket loss in the 2020 IPL on Sunday. "What you saw in the second innings wasn't a true representation of how the pitch was. They bowled stump to stump. I don't think we got a ball to drive when we batted," Kohli told during the post-match interview. FOLLOW LIVE | RR vs MI IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Online: Archer strikes early; Suryakumar joins Ishan The 31-year-old skipper said the 145/6 put up by his team was a competitive total in Dubai. He added that his bowlers were not effective enough in the second innings."Their spinners kept it tight too. 140-plus is a competitive total on that pitch, we were targeting 150. I thought we still could have bowled change of pace and the odd bouncer. We weren't expressive enough. We let batsmen dictate stuff." However, Kohli was confident that his team would make a strong comeback in the next match, and seal the playoffs' spot soon."You have to be prepared on a given day to do well. All sides have good players, it's about how you come out onto the park on that particular day. We are playing really good cricket and you have to accept you will lose games here and there," he claimed. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos