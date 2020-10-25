RCB captain Virat Kohli feels 140-plus was a competitive total in Dubai

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli credited the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers for bowling the right lines and lengths after his side's eight-wicket loss in the 2020 IPL on Sunday.

"What you saw in the second innings wasn't a true representation of how the pitch was. They bowled stump to stump. I don't think we got a ball to drive when we batted," Kohli told during the post-match interview.

The 31-year-old skipper said the 145/6 put up by his team was a competitive total in Dubai. He added that his bowlers were not effective enough in the second innings.

"Their spinners kept it tight too. 140-plus is a competitive total on that pitch, we were targeting 150. I thought we still could have bowled change of pace and the odd bouncer. We weren't expressive enough. We let batsmen dictate stuff."

However, Kohli was confident that his team would make a strong comeback in the next match, and seal the playoffs' spot soon.

"You have to be prepared on a given day to do well. All sides have good players, it's about how you come out onto the park on that particular day. We are playing really good cricket and you have to accept you will lose games here and there," he claimed.